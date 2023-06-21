Durham explains the role the Clinton campaign played in the Russia hoax: “The Clinton campaign funded the work, the opposition research, that was done by Fusion GPS, and GPS paid Mr. Steel for the dossier.” 💥
source:
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/40742
