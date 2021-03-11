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Mars Perseverance Rover Landing Debunked, by Eric Dubay
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154 views • March 11, 2021
Mars Perseverance Rover Landing Debunked, by Eric Dubay
Last week, NASA, the biggest black budget black hole in existence, sucking in 52 million dollars of American tax-payer money every single day, just spent 2.3 billion of your dollars to allegedly land a remote control car on Mars for the fifth time. Yes, the multi-billion dollar charade of landing on Mars has been happening since 1976, and thanks to the gullible unquestioning masses enthralled and duped by these ridiculous Hollywood performances, they will most likely continue for decades to come.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
reposting permitted
Last week, NASA, the biggest black budget black hole in existence, sucking in 52 million dollars of American tax-payer money every single day, just spent 2.3 billion of your dollars to allegedly land a remote control car on Mars for the fifth time. Yes, the multi-billion dollar charade of landing on Mars has been happening since 1976, and thanks to the gullible unquestioning masses enthralled and duped by these ridiculous Hollywood performances, they will most likely continue for decades to come.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
reposting permitted
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