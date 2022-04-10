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Is Pedophile Puppet Biden Satanist Obama's Frontman? [09.04.2022]
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51 views • April 10, 2022
-> Can You Guess Who Is Going to be Obama's Frontman In 2024?
'The puppet master always stays behind the curtain. We won't ever see his/her face or hear of his/her name.'
'Wow I’m amazed wow arrogant these ppl are by letting us know what they are doing and planning'
'They'll probably go for Crackhead Junior. Senior is simply too senile already (completely lost & neglected after signing).'
332 views Apr 9, 2022
Rapture Ready Eddie
13.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/xux7El0UdKs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNKwuWcTIQpjJuxpoti1Tcg
'The puppet master always stays behind the curtain. We won't ever see his/her face or hear of his/her name.'
'Wow I’m amazed wow arrogant these ppl are by letting us know what they are doing and planning'
'They'll probably go for Crackhead Junior. Senior is simply too senile already (completely lost & neglected after signing).'
332 views Apr 9, 2022
Rapture Ready Eddie
13.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/xux7El0UdKs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNKwuWcTIQpjJuxpoti1Tcg
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