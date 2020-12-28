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Hindsight is 2020 - Get Ready for 2021
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43 views • December 28, 2020
Lets be glad we made it through 2020 here is a song that was written a year ago. This one started out as an udu drum improvisation. Later I added a few more percussion tracks via my Roland Handsonic. Once the percussion was done I improvised a bass track and a guitar track. There's also a subtle jaw harp track and ambient guitar track. Happy new year and here's hoping for a 2021 that isn't screwed up.
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