Scott Ritter: WAR with IRAN is COMING and the U.S. Will LOSE - Jan 30

I'm sharing this video from Danny Haiphong on YouTube, from today.

Former US Marine Corps Officer and UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter reacts to the US base attack on the Jordan/Syrian border and how Biden administration threats are increasing the risk of war with Iran, a war that he claims cannot be won. This video breaks it all down.

Adding: The U.S. has reportedly sent messages to Iran through Switzerland, urging the Islamic Republic not to retaliate after the upcoming U.S. response

Massive amounts of U.S. Air Force and Navy activity in the Middle East right now.

NEW: The U.S. response to the attack that killed American servicemen will be carried out 'over several days' and strike 'multiple targets', per U.S. officials





'These are going to be very deliberate targets — deliberate strikes on facilities that enabled these attacks', the official adds.— Source: ABC News.

NEW: The 40 U.S. soldiers that were injured in Jordan are part of the Arizona National Guard



