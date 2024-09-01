BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Feeding Your Family for UNDER $30 with Wagyu Meat - Amy Harris
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
866 followers
Follow
106 views • 8 months ago

Today, the expertise of the American cattle rancher has masterfully blended the purebred Japanese Wagyu with traditional American cattle breeds to produce what’s proven to be a superior product for the typical American’s budget and palette. The wonderfully marbled, healthier richness from the Wagyu breed combined with the full and meaty beef flavor Americans love – that’s American Wagyu. At Ozark Valley Beef company, we raise our American Wagyu cattle to be a breed apart from the rest and give you a more affordable and enjoyable beef eating experience. We call it Ozark Wagyu, and we’re sure you’ll find it’s among the very best of the American Wagyu product on the market.



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



Jeremiah and Amy Harris - Ozark Valley Beef Co

WEBSITE: www.ozarkwagyu.com

PROMO CODE: FLYOVER (15% off)



The Benefits of the Carnivore Diet: https://rumble.com/v47nuu2-the-benefits-of-the-carnivore-diet-jeremiah-and-amy-harris.html



-------------------------------------------

SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover



Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconse


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: c537902da23b3389

Keywords
