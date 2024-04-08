ActInf MathStream 005.1 ~ Cristian Bodnar "Topological Deep Learning: Graphs, Complexes, Sheaves"

Cristian Bodnar
https://twitter.com/crisbodnar
https://www.repository.cam.ac.uk/items/06b0b8e5-57d1-4120-8fad-643ce4d40eda
Bodnar, C. (2022). "Topological Deep Learning: Graphs, Complexes, Sheaves" [Apollo - University of Cambridge Repository]. https://doi.org/10.17863/CAM.97212
Active Inference Institute information:
Website: https://activeinference.org/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/InferenceActive
Discord: https://discord.gg/8VNKNp4jtx
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ActiveInference/
Active Inference Livestreams: https://coda.io/@active-inference-institute/livestreams
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:0faba2e5c2c71fe3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.