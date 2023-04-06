🎵❤️ Pray this Prayer Daily - Seek Sanctification of the Heart ❤️🎵

'Let my heart be blameless regarding Your statutes, That I may not be ashamed.'
Psalms 119:80 NKJV
‘Let my heart be sound in thy statutes; That I be not ashamed.'
Psalm 119:80 KJV
Pray this prayer daily. Listen to the words, let them come into your soul. Allow the words to transform your heart. Pray this prayer daily ❤️
