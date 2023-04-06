Create New Account
🎵❤️ Pray this Prayer Daily - Seek Sanctification of the Heart ❤️🎵
SaturdaySealofGodMinistries
Published Yesterday

'Let my heart be blameless regarding Your statutes, That I may not be ashamed.'

Psalms 119:80 NKJV


‘Let my heart be sound in thy statutes; That I be not ashamed.'

Psalm 119:80 KJV


Pray this prayer daily. Listen to the words, let them come into your soul. Allow the words to transform your heart. Pray this prayer daily ❤️


Video sources:


The singer is Neville Peter: https://nevillepeter.com 


Obedience Conference - Pastor Alexis Madrid: https://www.youtube.com/live/V-_Vb9ezBhk?feature=share&t=8734


Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!

