Glenn on Ukraine & Russia 'I Don't Trust ANYONE Taking Us to War' Glenn TV Ep 255
116 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Glenn Beck


Feb 24, 2023


The debate over the war between Russia and Ukraine has become so polarized that it’s time for Glenn to make a few things clear. Criticizing Russia doesn’t make you pro-endless Ukraine spending, and criticizing Ukraine doesn’t make you a Putin puppet. There’s a third option, Glenn explains, and it involves not trusting ANYONE who’s taking us to war, but instead learning to have reasonable conversations again — including about tough topics like whether Seymour Hersh's report on the Nord Stream pipeline bombings was right. And speaking of conversations, Glenn shows just how far AI tech has come …


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pq8C3CpdSGc

Keywords
current eventsrussiawarputinukraineglenn beckpuppetzelenskyendless spending

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
logo

