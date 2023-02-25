Glenn on Ukraine & Russia 'I Don't Trust ANYONE Taking Us to War' Glenn TV Ep 255

Glenn Beck





Feb 24, 2023





The debate over the war between Russia and Ukraine has become so polarized that it’s time for Glenn to make a few things clear. Criticizing Russia doesn’t make you pro-endless Ukraine spending, and criticizing Ukraine doesn’t make you a Putin puppet. There’s a third option, Glenn explains, and it involves not trusting ANYONE who’s taking us to war, but instead learning to have reasonable conversations again — including about tough topics like whether Seymour Hersh's report on the Nord Stream pipeline bombings was right. And speaking of conversations, Glenn shows just how far AI tech has come …





