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Eridu - City of the Gods
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50 views • August 22, 2021
Matthew LaCroix
Ancient cuneiform tablets - such as the Sumerian King List or Eridu Genesis, state that Eridu was the location of the very first city created on Earth. Now, this important archeological site is in turmoil. Abandoned by mainstream archeologist since 1948, the ruins of Eridu are being looted and destroyed on daily basis by local people. This video will provide evidence of the looting and destruction, as well as discuss new discoveries for why it’s so important. Time is running out to protect this important ancient site…
Ancient cuneiform tablets - such as the Sumerian King List or Eridu Genesis, state that Eridu was the location of the very first city created on Earth. Now, this important archeological site is in turmoil. Abandoned by mainstream archeologist since 1948, the ruins of Eridu are being looted and destroyed on daily basis by local people. This video will provide evidence of the looting and destruction, as well as discuss new discoveries for why it’s so important. Time is running out to protect this important ancient site…
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