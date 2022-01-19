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Precedent Has Always Been the Problem
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30 views • January 19, 2022
And no, we’re not referring to the courts, at least not this time. Wisdom and warnings from John Dickinson, George Washington, James Otis, George Mason - and more.
Path to Liberty: January 19, 2022
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Path to Liberty: January 19, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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