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THE GALLOWS MADE AN APPEARANCE AT PARLIAMENT HOUSE IN VICTORIA AUSTRALIA
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190 views • November 17, 2021
The gallows made an appearance at Parliament House in Victoria Australia Monday night. Set the crowd into a frenzy. The corrupt and criminal politicians should all be very worried. Because we will not stop until every last one of them who are supporting these covid crimes against humanity are all brought to justice.
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