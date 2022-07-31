SURRENDER YOUR WILL AND SIN TO CHRIST #1: Colossians 3:1-10; Galatians 5:16,22,23; 2:20, 20220731

SURRENDER YOUR WILL AND SIN TO CHRIST #1: Romans 6:4-10; 5:10; 8:37; Colossians 3:1-10; Galatians 5:16,22,23; 2:20; Ephesians 4:22-24; 2 Corinthians 5:15; John 4:14; Revelation 3:20; 1 John 3:1-3; John 3:3-5; Matthew 5:3-13; Romans 5:6-9; 1 Peter 2:2-4, 1st Day of the Week, July 31, 2022 For if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to GOD by the death of His SON, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by His life. Amen! (Romans 5:10) Furthermore, we must surrender our old sinful life to the control of the Holy Spirit in exchange for the righteousness of Christ that GOD gives to believers. We must ask the LORD to come in and take possession of all of our desires, all our purposes, all our plans, and all our thoughts. His own WORD assures us that He will do it! He will bear His own fruit in our life: This I say then, walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfil the lust of the flesh. But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance: against such there is no law. Amen! (Galatians 5:16,22,23) It is obvious that many Christians have not surrendered unconditionally to the Mastery of the LORD Jesus to enable them to receive the righteousness deposited to them. They have not crucified self, they have not exchanged their will for His Will, they have surrendered their sins to Christ, but not their will! Let us tell the LORD that we will now turn it over to Him for time and eternity. Let us tell the LORD Who saved us that He may have all that we are for His complete Mastery, to use for His Glory. Every habit of our life, every ambition, every hope, every loved one, every possession, our entire “self,” all these He must have if He is to make Himself not only our Savior but the LORD of our life. If we have never made this kind of surrender, then we are still a “natural or worldly man.” We need to be born again of the Holy Spirit. We need the life of GOD in our soul. If we are still worldly, then we are controlled by the self-life rather than by the Holy Spirit Who dwells inside believers. Self, the old habitual lifestyle, is the greatest problem. It is the constant enemy that never rests. But there is victory over the self-life: And that He died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto Him which died for them, and rose again. Amen! (2 Corinthians 5:15) If we have forgotten the sinner’s confession, here is a reminder on how to receive the LORD into our life. Please pray along with me: “Dear Heavenly Father, I have come to you as a lost, helpless sinner, and deserve to die for my sins. I have confessed and repented of my sins, and believe that my LORD Jesus Christ gave Himself for me; His shed blood on Calvary’s Cross purchased my forgiveness and atoned for my sins. I surrender my life fully to you, Heavenly Father; my will for your Will. I ask for the Holy Spirit to take control of my life so I may obey you. It is my earnest desire to trust and serve Him who died for me. I have accepted Jesus Christ as my LORD, my Savior and my Master, and thank you in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen.”



