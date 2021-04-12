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ThePatriotNurse: Pandemic Stress Test: 1 Year Later- What We Learned
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1921 views • April 12, 2021
Posted 11April2021: Patriot Nurse discusses the lessons we've learned as we passed the 1 year mark of 15 days to flatten the curve. Schools are a Dark Indoctrination Centers vs. an Education Center. Take back your "Normal". Inflation, Hiccup in the Supply Line. Vaccine Passports.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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