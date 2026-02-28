Plow That Land

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This song was started by my late wife, Dorothy Rainville, dated January 12, 1963. I found it in a file folder and finished it in February 2026, over sixty years later. This way of plowing the land happens to be exactly what my father, Sam Rainville, was doing on our farm when I was young. Hope you enjoy the video.