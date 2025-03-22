BrightLearn - The War on Cops by Heather Mac Donald

Heather Mac Donald's "The War on Cops: How the New Attack on Law and Order Makes Everyone Less Safe" examines the transformation of American policing, the rise of anti-police movements, and their impact on public safety. The book traces the evolution of policing from the crime-ridden 1970s and 1980s to the implementation of data-driven strategies like Broken Windows policing in the 1990s, which significantly reduced crime nationwide, particularly benefiting minority communities. However, the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2014, fueled by high-profile police shootings, shifted public perception, leading to accusations of systemic racism and the vilification of proactive policing tactics like stop-and-frisk. This anti-police rhetoric, amplified by media and political figures, caused officers to disengage from proactive policing, resulting in a surge in violent crime, disproportionately affecting black communities. Mac Donald argues that the demonization of law enforcement ignores the root causes of crime, such as family breakdown and social dysfunction, and calls for a return to proactive policing and a focus on rebuilding families to address the crime crisis effectively.





