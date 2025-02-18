Interview with Paul Danielczyk from the NJ Conservative GOP

Trigger Warning. A conversation with Paul Danielczyk of the NJ Conservative GOP.





Today we sit down with a totally political episode. Paul Danielczyk of Woodbridge Township, a veteran NJ political activist, candidate, and leader.





We discuss NJ politics, campaigning, and President Trump.





For all your health and safety needs, visit us at our website safetywars.com, contact us at [email protected] or 845-269-5772.





Tune into Safety Wars on your favorite podcast and video network for this and other safety stories. visit us at safetywars.com. like and share us on social media.





If we run overtime our preferred network for video is Rumble :https://rumble.com/user/SafetyWars and you can see us there. Hour 2 will be uploaded to the regular podcast network.





ALL MUSIC IS EITHER ROYALTY FREE, Copyright FREE, OPEN SOURCE OR WE OWN IT.





All videos and music other than mine are used under fair use doctrine. We comment on all different kinds of stuff.



