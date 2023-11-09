Create New Account
DESTROY AMALEK
Here, We Have Teachers Indoctrinating Children To Believe Jews Are Better Than Everyone Else.

Are They Correct?
Who Are Amalek?

(((After Watching This Video, You Will See What The War in Israel Is All About 👀)))

Mirrored - END ILLUMINATI 🔺️❌

Keywords
jewszionismbrainwashinggoyimsynagogue of satanamalekindoctination

