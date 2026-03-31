HORROR: Over 70% of the world’s population took the COVID-19 bioweapon!

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According Nicolas Hulscher at the McCullough Institute, over 70% of the world’s population took the COVID-19 bioweapon masquerading itself as a vaccine.
Unfortunately, expect more and more people to die from the COVID-19 virus that they accepted due to fear mongering from the Vatican’s Jesuit pope Francis, Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau and countless other world leaders, personalities, celebrities and sports athletes encouraging the masses to take the poison.