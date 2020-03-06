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Code 54 - VW and The Love Bug
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573 views • March 06, 2020
The VW logo is seen by many as a 666 logo because each of the three letters V is the 6th Hebrew letter, vav. But that's not the only code leveraged by the brand! Volkswagen has been the world's largest auto manufacturer and despite the "DieselGate" scandal it remains one of the most iconic and beloved! It's like - magick!
Curious about the pending reset of time? Yes - it's still a thing! See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? Yes - it's still a thing! See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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