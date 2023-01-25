Create New Account
Top FBI Official Who Helped Launch Trump-Russia Hoax Took Russian Money: Jim Jordan
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
Rep Jim Jordan: “The same FBI that spied on President Trump’s campaign, that altered evidence in front of the FISA court, that lied to the FISA court, now has an agent who helped launch the Trump-Russia investigation, who is under indictment for taking money from Russia.” 

Keywords
fbijim jordanfisa courtrussia hoaxcounter intelligence

