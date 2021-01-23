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Austria Dec 10th Coca Cola Tests Positive Michael Schnedlitz Covid-19 Coronavirus Lockdowns Curfews Pandemic Quarantine Pandemic
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70 views • January 23, 2021
Austria Dec 10th Coca Cola Tests Positive Michael Schnedlitz Covid-19 Coronavirus Lockdowns Curfews Pandemic Quarantine Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltiatiWlUXs&;t
https://www.wochenblick.at/live-im-parlament-bewiesen-cola-fuehrt-zu-positivem-corona-test/?fbclid=IwAR1CYIyeFq6JaXCWWyNa4snN-KY9nYhcArf_oKQsySEPYWxvgkeTMgFwo6M
In a fiery parliamentary speech, FPÖ General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz settled the government's corona policy. The expenses for the overpriced test measures are a thorn in his side. He proves live that the government's rapid corona test reacts to a drop of cola with a positive result.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltiatiWlUXs&;t
https://www.wochenblick.at/live-im-parlament-bewiesen-cola-fuehrt-zu-positivem-corona-test/?fbclid=IwAR1CYIyeFq6JaXCWWyNa4snN-KY9nYhcArf_oKQsySEPYWxvgkeTMgFwo6M
In a fiery parliamentary speech, FPÖ General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz settled the government's corona policy. The expenses for the overpriced test measures are a thorn in his side. He proves live that the government's rapid corona test reacts to a drop of cola with a positive result.
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