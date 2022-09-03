Biden Just Escalated Everything

Sitting at the breakfast table, watching the replay of the Biden speech.. we were literally stunned to hear a sitting AMERICAN President demonize a large part of this country.





NEVER has that happened before. And many were shocked at the visuals and what he said.





I saw it as an escalation of epic proportions. In other words, these guys see that the end is near and they've now pulled out all the stops and are going full out to have their way.





This is a time where things will likely becomes dangerous, unpredictable, and there will be many things that will absolutely shock us.





We'll talk about it in this episode.





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