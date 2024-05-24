Supernatural Pathologies and Early Trauma Entrapment - Eve Lorgen Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/05/24/supernatural-pathologies/
Eve Lorgen returns to the Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss various pathologies she has noted in the Alien Investigations Research Field. She ties this in with Mind Control Programming and Generational Cult Abuse.
In Part 2 Eve Lorgen discusses Homunculi and other aspects of the Spiritual Hijacking of the Hybridized Surface Population.
