Supernatural Pathologies and Early Trauma Entrapment - Eve Lorgen Interview with James Bartley
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/05/24/supernatural-pathologies/

Eve Lorgen returns to the Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss various pathologies she has noted in the Alien Investigations Research Field. She ties this in with Mind Control Programming and Generational Cult Abuse.


In Part 2 Eve Lorgen discusses Homunculi and other aspects of the Spiritual Hijacking of the Hybridized Surface Population.

mind controldemonsmaritime lawalien agendabirth certificatereptilianstraumablack magicgalactic federationbiblical lawmind control programmingeve lorgenalien controlspell castingalien control systemufo crash retrievalalien investigationneil gorschsurface level investigationsurface level cooptioninvading alien armieslak of a unified frontlanguage corruptionluciferic umbrellasleeping beauty programming

