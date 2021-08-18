© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Silent War Ep. 6084: Covid Commie Tyrant Imports Sharia to Nations Armories
Follow
2
Share
Report
60 views • August 18, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
Communist Covid Tyrant "China Joe" Biden is now importing Sharia law into our nations armories and military bases. What looks a lot like abandoning Afghanistan improperly while blaming Trump is turning out to be one big "controlled demolition" as we approach the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America's Triple Towers. (Can't forget Building 7..)
Which is, to add insult to injury, the final date the Taliban have told Americans to get the hell out of Afghanistan!
This is treason!
Trojan Horse Joe!
Afghanistan has been a huge distraction as the continued democide of peoples by their own governments, the vaccine holocaust, continues, and one brave navy commander warns “The forced vaccination of all military personnel with the present COVID-19 vaccines may compromise U.S. national security due to the unknown extent of serious vaccine complications...”
May God help us all. Pray like America depends on it. Then - prepare for the worst, hope for the best.
All of this, and much more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Communist Covid Tyrant "China Joe" Biden is now importing Sharia law into our nations armories and military bases. What looks a lot like abandoning Afghanistan improperly while blaming Trump is turning out to be one big "controlled demolition" as we approach the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America's Triple Towers. (Can't forget Building 7..)
Which is, to add insult to injury, the final date the Taliban have told Americans to get the hell out of Afghanistan!
This is treason!
Trojan Horse Joe!
Afghanistan has been a huge distraction as the continued democide of peoples by their own governments, the vaccine holocaust, continues, and one brave navy commander warns “The forced vaccination of all military personnel with the present COVID-19 vaccines may compromise U.S. national security due to the unknown extent of serious vaccine complications...”
May God help us all. Pray like America depends on it. Then - prepare for the worst, hope for the best.
All of this, and much more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.