The Silent War Ep. 6084: Covid Commie Tyrant Imports Sharia to Nations Armories

In this episode of The Silent War-Communist Covid Tyrant "China Joe" Biden is now importing Sharia law into our nations armories and military bases. What looks a lot like abandoning Afghanistan improperly while blaming Trump is turning out to be one big "controlled demolition" as we approach the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America's Triple Towers. (Can't forget Building 7..)Which is, to add insult to injury, the final date the Taliban have told Americans to get the hell out of Afghanistan!This is treason!Trojan Horse Joe!Afghanistan has been a huge distraction as the continued democide of peoples by their own governments, the vaccine holocaust, continues, and one brave navy commander warns “The forced vaccination of all military personnel with the present COVID-19 vaccines may compromise U.S. national security due to the unknown extent of serious vaccine complications...”May God help us all. Pray like America depends on it. Then - prepare for the worst, hope for the best.All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat