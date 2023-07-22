Dr. Rima on Health Tyranny and the Attack on Our Children

Dr Rima Truth Reports
Rima E. Laibow MD has practiced psychiatry and medicine for over 50 years. Here she addresses the proposed changes to the International Health Regulations and WHO/UNESCO educational guidelines which target our children.
