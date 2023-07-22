Create New Account
Dr. Rima on Health Tyranny and the Attack on Our Children
What is happening
Rima E. Laibow MD has practiced psychiatry and medicine for over 50 years. Here she addresses the proposed changes to the International Health Regulations and WHO/UNESCO educational guidelines which target our children.

fdaundr rimacontrolwhoagenda 2030sex educationgrooming childrenhealth tyrannydr rima truth reportsgene altering treatmentsexuality education

