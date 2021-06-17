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MICHELLE OBAMA IS A MAN NAMED MICHAEL LAVAUGHN ROBINSON [2021-06-17] - SA7AGETRUTH (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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579 views • June 17, 2021
MICHELLE OBAMA IS A MAN NAMED MICHAEL LAVAUGHN ROBINSON [2021-06-17] - SA7AGETRUTH (VIDEO)

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb

THE 1ST GAY PRESIDENT OF THE U.S. WAS BARACK OBAMA AND TRANSGENDER FIRST LADY BIG MIKE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F4HHyteXDJoS/

WHO IS MICHAEL LAVAUGHN ROBINSON? ANSWER: MICHELLE OBAMA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6IsdjeyJJvB4/

MEET THE PARENTS OF MALIA AND SASHA OBAMA: ADOPTED OR BORROWED? (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UHhcX0ESW5oJ/

JOAN RIVERS MURDERED FOR BEING THE FIRST TO DISCLOSE BARACK AS GAY AND MICHELLE AS TRANSGENDER [2014] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HPsFKYRBHAcP/

I AM THE FIRST SITTING US PRESIDENT TO COME 'FROM' KENYA - BARRACK OBAMA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0D2To00h7a6i/

MARICOPA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT PROVES OBAMA'S HAWAII BIRTH CERTIFICATE WAS A FRAUD (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z2tWQ3CCOoee/

HAWAII'S HEALTH DIRECTOR THAT RELEASED OBAMA'S BIRTH CERTIFICATE, DIES IN A PLANE CRASH (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fh9b34qEyTut/

Why Do So Many People Believe Michelle Obama is a Biological Man? Malik Obama Tweeted That As Well (Article)
https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/why-do-so-many-people-believe-michelle-obama-is-a-biological-man-malik-obama-tweeted-that-as-well.html

Michelle Obama says: “malia and sasha are not my children, because i am transsexual” (Article)
https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/why-do-so-many-people-believe-michelle-obama-is-a-biological-man-malik-obama-tweeted-that-as-well.html

SA7AGETRUTH @ Telegram.Express
https://telegram.express/sa7agetruth

Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
big mikebarrack obamalibtardslgbtqpdemonratsmichael lavaughn robinson
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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