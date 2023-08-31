The Will of God

August 30th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on how the end times will be just as the days of Noah. In Genesis 6, people were greatly wicked and had only evil desires continuously (verse 5).

Christians should continually be doing what is right in GOD's eyes, not their own. Are you sensitive to God's voice and His will over your life? Do not get caught up in the things of this world, but rather give your entire life to the Lord Jesus Christ.

"Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him." 1 John 2:15