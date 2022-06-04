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POSSIBLE MONKEYPOX CURE AND SMALLPOX CURE DR. RIFE FREQUENCY SETS
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176 views • June 04, 2022
POSSIBLE MONKEYPOX CURE AND SMALLPOX CURE DR. RIFE FREQUENCY SETS
You can watch microscope camera video's of viruses, bacteria and parasites desintegrating when exposed to their natural frequency. We've been taught in physics class everything has it's own natural frequency (eigen frequenz). This is true and easy already proven beyond any reasonable doubt.
If these Rife Mortal Oscillatory Rate Frequency sets contain the correct frequency or frequencies they will disintegrate the Monkeypox and Smallpox viruses.
This can be done with scalar waves (Tesla's radiant energy patent), plasma lamps and even soundwaves. Certain bacteria will disintegrate when exposed to certain opera music for example.
Rife Frequency List
https://altered-states.net/barry/newsletter135/frequencies.htm
San Francisco reports first suspected monkeypox case - Los Angeles Times
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-06-03/san-francisco-reports-first-suspected-monkeypox-case
Colloidal Silver Stops Monkeypox Virus and Smallpox Virus (December 8, 2016) - The Silver Edge
https://thesilveredge.com/colloidal-silver-stops-monkeypox-virus-and-smallpox-virus/
SCITECH - Antiviral Effects of Nano Colloidal Silver, Water Catholyte, Oxidal with Methylene Blue: Possible Effects of Influence over Coronavirus SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 with Disease COVID-19 - Journal of Infectious Diseases and Research (ISSN: 2688-6537)
https://www.scitcentral.com/article/62/1454/Antiviral-Effects-of-Nano-Colloidal-Silver,-Water-Catholyte,-Oxidal-with-Methylene-Blue:-Possible-Effects-of-Influence-over-Coronavirus-SARS-CoV-and-SARS-CoV-2-with-Disease-COVID-19
Here some interesting video's about this topic. Electro herbalism, Dr Rife frequencies destroying organisms. There is also one of an organism (bacterium, virus, fungus or parasite) being disintegrated with opera music but I have not found it yet. These may also be interesting I did not check them yet:
This sound could kill cancer cells (444 Hz) - 60 minutes of probable treatment - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p94kEhmGmgI
Rife-Bare Plasma Experiment Destroys Microorganisms (June 28 '07) - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvU9JrWycFI
🎧KILLING CANCER CELLS WITH SOUND - 10000HZ+741HZ+285HZ - Extremely Powerful Cancer Healing Music - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4C3Te36LqFg
SDG #139 Eliminating Viruses such as COVID-19 with Electricity - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iwX6GWFjjKA
What's inside a Rattlesnake Rattle? - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1pyfMnF6j_g
Why Will This ‘Zombie’ Mushroom Destroy Humanity? - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5r3gjt1xMTI
Sound waves used to destroy viruses and bacteria | magic frequency by Nikola Tesla - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yzxw1hw4V-I
You can watch microscope camera video's of viruses, bacteria and parasites desintegrating when exposed to their natural frequency. We've been taught in physics class everything has it's own natural frequency (eigen frequenz). This is true and easy already proven beyond any reasonable doubt.
If these Rife Mortal Oscillatory Rate Frequency sets contain the correct frequency or frequencies they will disintegrate the Monkeypox and Smallpox viruses.
This can be done with scalar waves (Tesla's radiant energy patent), plasma lamps and even soundwaves. Certain bacteria will disintegrate when exposed to certain opera music for example.
Rife Frequency List
https://altered-states.net/barry/newsletter135/frequencies.htm
San Francisco reports first suspected monkeypox case - Los Angeles Times
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-06-03/san-francisco-reports-first-suspected-monkeypox-case
Colloidal Silver Stops Monkeypox Virus and Smallpox Virus (December 8, 2016) - The Silver Edge
https://thesilveredge.com/colloidal-silver-stops-monkeypox-virus-and-smallpox-virus/
SCITECH - Antiviral Effects of Nano Colloidal Silver, Water Catholyte, Oxidal with Methylene Blue: Possible Effects of Influence over Coronavirus SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 with Disease COVID-19 - Journal of Infectious Diseases and Research (ISSN: 2688-6537)
https://www.scitcentral.com/article/62/1454/Antiviral-Effects-of-Nano-Colloidal-Silver,-Water-Catholyte,-Oxidal-with-Methylene-Blue:-Possible-Effects-of-Influence-over-Coronavirus-SARS-CoV-and-SARS-CoV-2-with-Disease-COVID-19
Here some interesting video's about this topic. Electro herbalism, Dr Rife frequencies destroying organisms. There is also one of an organism (bacterium, virus, fungus or parasite) being disintegrated with opera music but I have not found it yet. These may also be interesting I did not check them yet:
This sound could kill cancer cells (444 Hz) - 60 minutes of probable treatment - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p94kEhmGmgI
Rife-Bare Plasma Experiment Destroys Microorganisms (June 28 '07) - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvU9JrWycFI
🎧KILLING CANCER CELLS WITH SOUND - 10000HZ+741HZ+285HZ - Extremely Powerful Cancer Healing Music - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4C3Te36LqFg
SDG #139 Eliminating Viruses such as COVID-19 with Electricity - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iwX6GWFjjKA
What's inside a Rattlesnake Rattle? - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1pyfMnF6j_g
Why Will This ‘Zombie’ Mushroom Destroy Humanity? - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5r3gjt1xMTI
Sound waves used to destroy viruses and bacteria | magic frequency by Nikola Tesla - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yzxw1hw4V-I
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