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Italian MP Sara Cunial Speaks Truth About Bill Gates And COVID-19
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11716 views • July 30, 2021
Italian MP Sara Cunial exposes the Deep State in a blistering speech at the Italian Chamber of Deputies on May 14th 2020 during which she calls out Bill Gates, Event 201 and the plan for depopulation genocide through mass vaccinations.
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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