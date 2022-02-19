EUGENICS: Climate Lockdowns & Bug Sandwiches! - Bill Gates & The WEF Want You DEAD!Josh Sigurdson reports on the push to ban and tax meat internationally and shift to bugs, plant based diets and sewage as a replacement.As we see the establishment plant propaganda in the news in order to ready us for mass climate lockdowns and carbon credits on our social credit score, they're pushing globally for a tax on meat that would make it absolutely impossible for the poor to eat anything with proper protein in it and shift completely over to a new dark age of desperate eating, based in plant based food, bugs and filtered sewage water. This has long been one of the agendas of the global elite.Bill Gates is heavily involved in the industry developing Soylent Green style bug based foods.They want us weak. They want genders reversed. They want people to stop producing children and they want to extinguish any remaining joy people have in their lives.All the while, with social credit scores tied to jab passes and carbon credits as we move closer to Chinese style climate lockdowns, we are being turned into autonomous robots and those who disobey are starved out and killed.This is the modus operandi going forward and if we don't reject it, we will fall prey.source: