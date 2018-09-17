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9/17/18 #GENSIX Biden's Lies, Big Pharma & The Transhumanist Agenda #DONOTCONSENT
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28 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
9/17/18 This video reports on Joe B_den's speech at the HRC gala, the tie-ins of Big Ph_rma with the genoc_de agenda and Hugo de Garis' break down of the coming Artilect (transh_manist) war on humanity.
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Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
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CRYPTO donation links below:
The image on the thumbnail comes from Matthieu Gavsou, from this WIRED article published today about the coming cyborgs:
https://www.wired.com/story/transhumanism-cyborg-photo-gallery/
If you would like to view all of the speeches given at the recent GENSIX conference on Transh_manism and the Hybr_d Age, you purchase the livestream plus last year's conference:
https://www.gensix.com
You can view Joe B_den's recent speech here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsSx1y8NXds
To view the excellent interview by Mike Adams of https://www.naturalnews.com of Dr. Farrah:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69pxFzquj5Q
You can view a past interview with aritificial brain specialist Hugo de Garis, the author of The Artilect War, here:
https://www.singularityweblog.com/hugo-de-garis-gods-or-terminators/
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV, freedom lovers! Remember that the best thing we can do to defeat globalist control is to be active in our real 3D communities, here and now, getting involved in local government, insisting on Constitutional (Common) Law and building local business and community ventures that are separate from the multinational globalist economic framework. Please pray for all of the people affected by Hurricane Florence and continue to participate in the 6pm prayer wave where ever you are! Thanks for ALL of your incredible support!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
9/17/18 This video reports on Joe B_den's speech at the HRC gala, the tie-ins of Big Ph_rma with the genoc_de agenda and Hugo de Garis' break down of the coming Artilect (transh_manist) war on humanity.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
The image on the thumbnail comes from Matthieu Gavsou, from this WIRED article published today about the coming cyborgs:
https://www.wired.com/story/transhumanism-cyborg-photo-gallery/
If you would like to view all of the speeches given at the recent GENSIX conference on Transh_manism and the Hybr_d Age, you purchase the livestream plus last year's conference:
https://www.gensix.com
You can view Joe B_den's recent speech here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsSx1y8NXds
To view the excellent interview by Mike Adams of https://www.naturalnews.com of Dr. Farrah:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69pxFzquj5Q
You can view a past interview with aritificial brain specialist Hugo de Garis, the author of The Artilect War, here:
https://www.singularityweblog.com/hugo-de-garis-gods-or-terminators/
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV, freedom lovers! Remember that the best thing we can do to defeat globalist control is to be active in our real 3D communities, here and now, getting involved in local government, insisting on Constitutional (Common) Law and building local business and community ventures that are separate from the multinational globalist economic framework. Please pray for all of the people affected by Hurricane Florence and continue to participate in the 6pm prayer wave where ever you are! Thanks for ALL of your incredible support!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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