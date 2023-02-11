How Destroyed Was Sodom & Gomorrah?

We all know that God rained down fire and brimstone from heaven and utterly destroyed the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah and their inhabitants. And yet the inhabitants must yet rise to stand before God at the great white throne (Rev. 20:11-12). QUESTION: If these people rise again--even for judgment--how destroyed were they? Join Martin Zender and special guest, the Reverend Milt Hickle, as they look into the fate of a people who never heard of Jesus Christ.

Original Link: https://youtu.be/5ueKhClZhg4



