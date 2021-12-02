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Loveable Loo Compost Toilet Overview
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36 views • December 02, 2021
The Loveable Loo is a compost toilet that requires no water, plumbing, pipes, vents, drains, electricity, or urine separation. It's a toilet that makes gardens. It's designed to collect toilet material for composting in a separate location. This 11 minute video provides a brief overview on the toilet and the processes.
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