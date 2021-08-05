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Syria, Rwanda and The Bloody Hypocrisy of American Interventionism - A Conversation with Ivan Eland
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24 views • August 05, 2021
Stefan Molyneux speaks with Ivan Eland about the the build to war with Syria, the history of American interventionism, artificial middle eastern boundaries, a legacy of colonialism, absolutist irrationalities, prestige agreements, horrors which haven't provoked United States intervention and the strategy of economic warfare.
Ivan Eland is an American defense analyst and author. He is a Senior Fellow and Director of the Center on Peace and Liberty at the Independent Institute.
To order his book, The Failure of Counterinsurgency: Why Hearts and Minds Are Seldom Won, click here: http://www.fdrurl.com/ivaneland
For more information on Ivan Eland and his work: http://www.independent.org/aboutus/person_detail.asp?id=487
Huffington Post column: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/ivan-eland/
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Ivan Eland is an American defense analyst and author. He is a Senior Fellow and Director of the Center on Peace and Liberty at the Independent Institute.
To order his book, The Failure of Counterinsurgency: Why Hearts and Minds Are Seldom Won, click here: http://www.fdrurl.com/ivaneland
For more information on Ivan Eland and his work: http://www.independent.org/aboutus/person_detail.asp?id=487
Huffington Post column: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/ivan-eland/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: LL76SbNek3dT8bv2APZNhWgNv3nHEzAgKT
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Freedomain Radio Google+: http://www.fdrurl.com/google
Freedomain Radio LinkedIn: http://www.fdrurl.com/LinkedIn
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