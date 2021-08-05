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Syria, Rwanda and The Bloody Hypocrisy of American Interventionism - A Conversation with Ivan Eland
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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24 views • August 05, 2021
Stefan Molyneux speaks with Ivan Eland about the the build to war with Syria, the history of American interventionism, artificial middle eastern boundaries, a legacy of colonialism, absolutist irrationalities, prestige agreements, horrors which haven't provoked United States intervention and the strategy of economic warfare.

Ivan Eland is an American defense analyst and author. He is a Senior Fellow and Director of the Center on Peace and Liberty at the Independent Institute.

To order his book, The Failure of Counterinsurgency: Why Hearts and Minds Are Seldom Won, click here: http://www.fdrurl.com/ivaneland

For more information on Ivan Eland and his work: http://www.independent.org/aboutus/person_detail.asp?id=487

Huffington Post column: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/ivan-eland/

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