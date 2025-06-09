BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel has quietly transferred Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, according to Israeli Ambassador to Kiev, Michael Brodsky
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
107 views • 1 day ago

Israel has quietly transferred Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, according to Israeli Ambassador to Kiev, Michael Brodsky.

He noted that this military support has not been widely publicized.

Adding next day, June 10th:

Israel Denies Supplying Patriot Systems to Ukraine

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has denied reports that it transferred Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, contradicting a statement made a day earlier by Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky. 

“The claim is not true. Israel has not delivered Patriot systems to Ukraine,” the ministry said in response to questions from Russian media.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi refused to confirm or deny the delivery, saying only that Ukraine “welcomes signals from Israel about the possibility and readiness to provide military assistance.”

Brodsky had claimed that Israel had agreed to transfer U.S.-made Patriot systems it had received in the 1990s. Legally, this could have been arranged as a U.S. delivery, not an Israeli one — allowing Tel Aviv to maintain plausible deniability.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
