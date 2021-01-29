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💉THE TRUTH ABOUT COVID-19: WARNING NURSING HOME CNA WHISTLEBLOWER PATIENTS DYING AFTER RECEIVING VACCINE - [1/19/21 REUPLOAD] - SKIP to 9min
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30 views • January 29, 2021
I wanted to reupload the entire video, but you may skip to 09:00 minutes for the main message.
Link Dump - https://pastebin.com/ECqaBCFa
Prophylaxis Protocol for Covid19 - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1i7C_6H1Yq0u8lrzmnzt5N1JHg-b5Hb0E3nLixedgwpQ/edit?usp=sharing
Treatment Protocol for Covid19 - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1TaRDwXMhQHSMsgrs9TFBclHjPHerXMuB87DUXmcAvwg/edit?usp=sharing
Link Dump - https://pastebin.com/ECqaBCFa
Prophylaxis Protocol for Covid19 - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1i7C_6H1Yq0u8lrzmnzt5N1JHg-b5Hb0E3nLixedgwpQ/edit?usp=sharing
Treatment Protocol for Covid19 - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1TaRDwXMhQHSMsgrs9TFBclHjPHerXMuB87DUXmcAvwg/edit?usp=sharing
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