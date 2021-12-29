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IMPORTANT‼️ LISTEN CAREFULLY‼️😱
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205 views • December 29, 2021
Anyone wondered why children, that are at zero risk from Covid, are being vaccinated with an experimental concoction? And they are pushing for it to become mandatory?
Because then they get the liability protection and they don't need the EUA any longer.
Because then they get the liability protection and they don't need the EUA any longer.
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