WHAT IS YOUR “CALL TO ARMS” MOMENT?

Why are people not taking a stand? Why are people just going along with the obvious usurpation of our freedom and liberty? That doesn't apply to the United States, but the world as a whole.

We have globalists like Klaus Schwaab telling us we will not only eat bugs but we “own nothing and be happy”. We have Yuval Noah Harari and other eugenicists telling us that everyone, but the elites are “useless eaters”. They tell us that in their plans for their future dystopian world 90% of the world population will be gone and the remaining population will only be there to serve the elites.

In this country we wondered is there a path to take to employ what our founding documents promises when it says, “That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to affect their Safety and Happiness.”

The ultimate question then became, what is the “call to arms” moment that would mobilize the people to act? What is the event or tipping point where people can no longer tolerate oppression and are moved to action? While we all have our own personal threshold, is there a moment or event that will coalesce the masses into a unified force to fight back and reclaim our God-given rights and freedoms. This is what we will be asking in this episode of 2 Guys Drinking Coffee. When we ask this in general, we encourage all our listeners to contemplate this question and decide if and what is your own “call to arms” moment.