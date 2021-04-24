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NEW NORMAL WATCH: #194 MISSISSIPPI MAN HAS STROKE AFTER GETTING J&J KILL SHOT, CDC INVESTIGATING
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41 views • April 24, 2021
WWLTV: Local doctors are treating a man from the Mississippi Gulf Coast who suffered from a stroke not long after getting a COVID vaccine.
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