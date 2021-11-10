Dr. Igor Shepherd Covid is a Global Military Operation, We’re Facing Genetic Genocide

Former Soviet military physician Dr. Igor Shepherd provides his analysis of the current so-called pandemic, which he says is an enormous global military psychological operation implemented by communist-crazies who have infiltrated the governments of all nations. Their goal is to silently usher in a post-Covid-19 world government via The Great Reset and decimate all freedoms and civil rights. SARS-CoV-2 (and all of its deadly variants) does not exist, and is not a bioweapon from the Wuhan lab in China. The ruse of an actual virus is required in order to mandate the true biological weapon, the Covid-19 vaccinations, for the purposes of the DNA transformation of humanity and genocide (depopulation). He believes that the great power rivalry between the East and West is a charade and that all states are on the same page. However, it is possible that there is a second military component to follow the ongoing silent and biological first phase of the Covid operation. America has become spiritually, economically, and politically bankrupt. Having been removed from superpower position, it also risks being physically destroyed.