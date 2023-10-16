Create New Account
🇮🇱 SPECIAL TALK ABOUT ISRAEL WAR; An Israeli Light-Worker's Message
ATPMedia
2 Subscribers
47 views
Published Monday

An Israeli light-worker's view on what is happening with the war in Israel. Etty Ayalon; https://www.ettinka.com.au/

Israeli born light worker energy healer, Etty Ayalon is passionate about the fusion of Shamanism and Kabbalah, in her energy work and offerings. She also works for a charity for jewish community here is Syd and Israel.

Keywords
israelpeacegazahamasisraeli warlight-worker sees peace

