Trump: We caught a ship yesterday that had some things on it that wasn't very nice - clip 4, phone interview

"We caught a ship yesterday that had some things on it that wasn't very nice. A gift from China perhaps, I don't know. But I was a little surprised, because I have a very good relationship and I thought I had an understanding with President Xi. But that's alright. That's the way war goes." - Trump

Adding:

⚠️Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen's Ansar Allah: "We will not remain neutral against any aggression towards Iran"

➡️ The current ceasefire is coming to an end; this ceasefire is very fragile and the likelihood of increased tensions is very high.

➡️ Our position is clear and public, and we are not neutral against the American-Israeli aggression targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran.

➡️We are facing the Israeli enemy and its American partner; if the enemy returns to war, our path will also be to enter the war.

➡️ Even if the ceasefire remains stable, further rounds of conflict are inevitable because this ceasefire is only a pause in an ongoing battle.

Adding, an X post from Prof. Marandi today:

"Everyone should immediately leave the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi, and Kuwait. Sailors on all ships in the Persian Gulf must also prepare to evacuate their ships. This is especially urgent for ships near the Strait of Hormuz, which will be destroyed first. Time is running out." - Professor Marandi

Adding:

Elon and his Ukrainian-Zionist product lead Nikita Bier are suspending Iranian accounts left and right, while suppressing the reach of everyone else (including us) on the biggest "free speech" platform in the world.

@DD Geopolitics