Airline pilot suddenly collapses from cardiac arrest at Richmond Airport, needs defibrillation
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday
APRIL 10, 2023.

Alert Richmond TSA officers help save pilot’s life | TSA
https://www.tsa.gov/news/press/releases/2023/04/24/alert-richmond-tsa-officers-help-save-pilots-life

TSA officers help save pilot at Richmond airport: 'I needed to do something' | 6 News Richmond
https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/tsa-officers-save-pilot-ric-april-24-2023

Pilot had a cardiac arrest and collapsed at Richmond International Airport (Richmond, VA) on April 11, 2023 - was saved by two TSA officers
https://makismd.substack.com/p/pilot-had-a-cardiac-arrest-and-collapsed

https://twitter.com/JoshYoder/status/1650646238541369346

pilotsvaxxvaxx mandate

