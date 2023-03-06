Create New Account
American rapper-Pras Michél participated in scandal to dislodge Miles Guo
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 14 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2ai3njd10b

American rapper-Pras Michél participated in scandal to dislodge Miles Guo.

The trial is scheduled to begin in Washington in late March. If convicted, Michél could go to federal prison for decades.


America is under CCP’s attack not only by Weaponized balloons but also by infiltration on all aspects.


Following the money, following the pee pee, and following NFSC, American can dig out the traitors, clean the house and save America.


#jholow #1mdb #mengjianzhu #sunlijun #ccpinfiltration #elliottbroidy #georgehigginbotham #stevewynn #nickielumdavis #milesguo #new3fsolutions


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

