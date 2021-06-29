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60 Minutes Australia: Playing God, the Faces behind BABY CLONING [29.06.2021]
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50 views • June 29, 2021
Note: You all remember Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua's video's about CLONING ?!?!
For forty years, 60 Minutes have been telling Australians the world’s greatest stories. Tales that changed history, our nation and our lives. Reporters Liz Hayes, Tom Steinfort, Tara Brown, Liam Bartlett and Sarah Abo look past the headlines because there is always a bigger picture. Sundays are for 60 Minutes.
2,205 views Jun 29, 2021
60 Minutes Australia - 3.3M subscribers
https://youtu.be/MkYpmoQdsV0
For forty years, 60 Minutes have been telling Australians the world’s greatest stories. Tales that changed history, our nation and our lives. Reporters Liz Hayes, Tom Steinfort, Tara Brown, Liam Bartlett and Sarah Abo look past the headlines because there is always a bigger picture. Sundays are for 60 Minutes.
2,205 views Jun 29, 2021
60 Minutes Australia - 3.3M subscribers
https://youtu.be/MkYpmoQdsV0
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