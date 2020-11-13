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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report Episode 64 - 02 November 2020
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8 views • November 13, 2020
Need to Know Episode 64 (12 November 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and Carl Herman. Seven states undetermined: There IS NO president elect. Dominion software altered Election--growing body of evidence. MIT Scientist offers proof of hacking. Glitches and vote swapping proof in WI, MI, and PA. Optical Scanners easiest to hack, warns expert. Judicial Watch says 353 Counties in 29 states with more voter registration than residents. Taste of the future: Dystopian Biden nightmare rally. Michael Moore goes full commie, goes on gluttony strike. MorePA illegal voting. Marine Le Pen says no go for Groper Joe. Tucker Carlson blasts Cavuto for cutting away. Could The Donald have done more to prevent 2020 massive voter fraud? Killery looks like shit. Is Melania’s dress a tip off?
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