They Know They’ve Been Caught – Now They’re Rushing Their Plan Through -- September 24, 2023 RED ALERT WARNING FEMA ZOMBIE 5G APOCALYPSE -- CALLENDER & VLIET -- GET READY!! So China, Now USA!

UN Agenda 2030 now UN Agenda 2025?? Sustainable Development Goals fast tracked?? All banks are insolvent!! The globalist crime syndicate knows they've been made, and now they're in "Pedal to the Metal" mode!

“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.”

🔻👇🔻

OTHER RELATED:

🔻

🎥 Watch: WHERE OUR ATTENTION GOES, THERE THE ENERGY FLOWS - Multiple Remote Viewers Warn of World Changing Event at Year’s End

https://rumble.com/v3jje1a-where-our-attention-goes-there-the-energy-flows-multiple-remote-viewers-war.html

On Brigteon https://www.brighteon.com/1b04a44f-a8ab-4405-a8e2-48f3d3de9c1b

🔻

🎥 Watch: Todd Callender NO HOLDS BARRED on the LEGAL Status of the Injected People, and Marburg Info About the Possible Release of the Zombie Apocalypse

https://rumble.com/v3k4a26-todd-callender-no-holds-barred-on-the-legal-status-of-the-injected-people-a.html

On Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/6db6284f-c649-4aaf-a04f-a11110a48467

🔻

🎥 Watch: Todd Callender: Gov’t Will Trigger Deadly MARBURG PLandemic With 5G… Covid Was a Trial Run - They Are Hellbent to Destroy us ~ Todd Callender

https://rumble.com/v3k3e5e-todd-callender-govt-will-trigger-deadly-marburg-pandemic-with-5g-covid-was-.html

On Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/649f9107-66ca-494d-9993-c82125475db4