Wow check out this MAGA crowd!
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News


Wow check out this crowd! Don’t tell the liberal media, Nikki Haley or Taylor Swift, these young people at Coastal Carolina University are #MAGA! 😉😂👌🏽🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #TrumpRally #Trump2024 #NeverNikki


*Stay tuned for special coverage at 2 PM Eastern Only on Real America’s Voice News


 @RealAmVoice

@BenBergquam

http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com

magapresident donald j trumpamerica firstcampaign 2024

