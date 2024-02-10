Wow check out this MAGA crowd!

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News





Wow check out this crowd! Don’t tell the liberal media, Nikki Haley or Taylor Swift, these young people at Coastal Carolina University are #MAGA! 😉😂👌🏽🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #TrumpRally #Trump2024 #NeverNikki





*Stay tuned for special coverage at 2 PM Eastern Only on Real America’s Voice News





@RealAmVoice

@BenBergquam

http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com