Denis Pushilin, the head of the DNR, and Sergei Kiriyenko - the deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration (and former Prime Minister of Russia) visited a 105 year old veteran of the Great Patriotic War. They viewed a march past of the cadets of the Donetsk Combined Arms School.

Victory in Europe Day is the day celebrating the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces on Tuesday, 8 May 1945, marking the official end of World War II in Europe in the Eastern Front, with the last shots fired on the 11th. Russia and some former Soviet countries celebrate on 9 May.

Several countries observe public holidays on the day each year, also called Victory Over Fascism Day, Liberation Day or Victory Day. In the UK it is often abbreviated to VE Day, or V-E Day in the US, a term which existed as early as September 1944, in anticipation of victory.

The Germany's unconditional surrender entered into force at 23:01 on 8 May Central European Time. This specific time corresponded with 00:01 on 9 May in Moscow Time, and this was the reason for which the Soviet Union celebrate the victory on May 9.



